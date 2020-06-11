SVU stars in police role as protests against police brutality

"I think the officers we represent on our show are the ones you want to show in your time of need, empathetic and kind, but sadly fictional. Countless survivors of sexual assault have reached out to me in public and expressed how they wanted us to be the officers who They handle their real cases. I think there are cops like our characters who are good people with good intentions, but that is not enough when the entire police are part of an inherently discriminatory system, "Hyder wrote.
Since the death of George Floyd While in police custody, Hyder has been using his social media platforms to call for a change in the justice system and to document his time participating in marches.
"I think our program strives to positively represent the true SVU officers who are doing well in the NYPD, but I don't think we have avoided talking about the shortcomings of the criminal justice and law enforcement systems. , and the lack of attention to minorities and impoverished victims, "Hyder's statement continued.
"I think Kat represents a new generation that is not afraid to stir some feathers and speak out against injustice and bureaucracy on behalf of underserved populations. I, Jamie, strive to use my platform for the same purpose, and I am an ally with the women and men of our black community, today and every day.
"If I could, I think Kat would be marching right next to me, but that would be a little crazy," he concluded.
Law and order: SVU Executive producer Warren leight He said the program plans to address Floyd's death and the protests.
"There are ways, we will find our way to tell the story. Presumably, our police officers will continue to try to do the right thing, but it will be more difficult for them and they will understand why it will be more difficult for them," Leight said. , who serves as a showrunner, said in an interview with THR.
SVU It will also touch on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact in New York.
No release date for Law and order: SVU Season 22 has been announced. The show was previously renewed by NBC until season 24.
