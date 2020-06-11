Suspicious Madeleine McCann's Former British Claims She Found Him Waiting Under Her Bed

The former British Christian Brueckner has told about a terrible horror experience that she experienced in her hands that had chilling echoes of the Madeleine McCann case.

The German suspect's ex-girlfriend claims he broke into her apartment through a window and stalked her under her bed.

The terrifying incident took place only a few hours after he was jealously enraged and brutally attacked her when he innocently hugged another man.

She claims he left her bleeding and bruised after repeatedly hitting her head against the walls of a women's bathroom at the Algarve bar where she worked.

When he returned home he had a "horrible feeling,quot; that someone was inside before finding Brueckner under his bed, reports the Mirror.

The 45-year-old woman believes her ex was on the prowl to attack her if she brought another man into her study.

But, instead, Brueckner, who was then in his 20s, stared at her and said "goodbye,quot; before running away.







She said she then embarked on a stalking campaign against the little waitress, leaving her too scared to walk home alone.

The Portuguese police were called twice to deal with Brueckner after she complained about the attack and the stalking, but was never charged.

The robbery in 2005 has similarities to Madeleine's disappearance two years later on the nearby Praia da Luz, where she lived.

Gerry McCann previously said he believed his kidnapper was hiding behind a door when he went to see her.

Investigators believe the person who took Madeleine broke into her vacation apartment through a window.

The woman, who is still too afraid of Brueckner to reveal her identity, today reveals her account of her relationship with the Madeleine suspect.







She tells the mirror how the German:

• He seduced her when they worked together waiting for tables at a restaurant in the Algarve.

• He was furious with jealousy when other men paid attention or even spoke to him.

• He called her "lazy British,quot; when she rejected his demands to clean her house.

• Chillingly breaking into her apartment through an open window and hiding under the bed after a raid.

• Now he believes that his ex, who is in a German prison, could be responsible for Madeleine's kidnapping.

She said: "Until now I have refused to believe that someone with whom I was involved could commit something as horrible and unpleasant as hurting a child."

"But I'm not sure anymore. I'm starting to wonder if he did it. And if he did, he needs to be really punished for it.

The Berkshire woman moved to the city of Lagos, Algarve, in late 2003, after spending several years in the Netherlands.

She got a job at the Taberna de Lagos restaurant, now called Sal e Companhia, alongside Brueckner, a waiter who was two years her junior.

"At first I didn't like it that much," she recalled in a soft-spoken southern accent. "Not for any reason, I just didn't like it.

“He was 28 years old, he was a couple of years younger than me. Everyone called him Chris.

"He liked it, he knew I liked it that way," but he wasn't interested. Little by little we became friends in the spring of 2004.

"Chris could be very, very charming, very funny and very soft in his way of speaking.

“She always dressed very well, kept the door open for women, that sort of thing.

“I was alone here in Portugal, without family and a little lonely and I was receiving all this kind of attention.

“We got together romantically and at first it was great. The relationship was very pleasant. "

The woman regularly stayed at Brueckner's rented farm on the outskirts of Praia da Luz, less than a mile from the Ocean Club.

"I was living in a small apartment alone on the same road as the restaurant where we work," she said.

“I was living in Luz in the house that has been on the news all week. I was living alone.

"He wasn't seedy at first, he was very charming, even chivalrous.

“He was driving the nice car, the black Jaguar, and he was very chivalrous and spoke correctly.

"Our sex life was normal. He didn't like anything weird with me.

“We used to go out to eat a lot. He was not a vegetarian. He liked to eat Indian food.

“He also liked German food. I remember at home when he made a strange German meal that I didn't like at all.

“He liked to take me to the beach. He did not like the town beach in Lagos. They would always be the beaches of the west coast, the isolated ones.

"He liked them because he didn't like crowds, that's what he said. He didn't like all tourists in the summer.

“At first he seemed very calm, very relaxed, but gradually after the summer things changed.

"During the summer it was good, but during the winter it started not to be that good."

His first indication that things were not going well came when he ran into a friend in Lagos in late 2004.

"We were talking and he suddenly stopped talking to me, like he was scared or suddenly remembered something," he said.

"Someone later told me that Christian had previously threatened the guy because he had seen us speak before.

“We also started arguing in late fall, early winter.

"They would be small things. He would get mad about really small things and I would get mad.

“I remember she lost it once because I didn't clean her house. I said "I have to clean my own house, I don't live here."

"He said," You should clean my house, you are a woman. "

"He said he had two Portuguese girlfriends before me and that they both cleaned their house even though they never lived there.

"I remember saying," but I am not Portuguese, "and he replied that,quot; English women are lazy. "

"He said he had seen an English girl for a while and that she was lazy like me.

“Carol called her, I think it was only for a few weeks, she was on vacation and they had an affair.

"He started to get possessive, but it wasn't on my face, it was behind my back.







“He also started coming and going to Germany during that time. He would stay a week in Germany and then return to Portugal.

"I remember feeling suspicious, like something strange was happening, so I looked at his phone.

"I found messages in German from someone named,quot; B "saying,quot; Ich liebe dich "- I love you.

“It was a German number, and obviously he had been coming and going to Germany, so I put two and two together.

“I faced him for that and he went crazy, completely crazy. We had a great fight. "

The worst was going to happen weeks later when Brueckner jealously raged in the Metro Bar, now called Little Breakfast, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

"I started New Year's Eve working at the Taberna de Lagos and after midnight I worked in another bar," he recalled.

“Chris was at the bar and he was drunk.

"Some really nice guys I had made friends with came from next door to say happy new year and gave me a hug.

“Chris suddenly went around the bar with crazy rage and dragged me in front of everyone.

“He grabbed me by the neck, took me to the girls' restrooms, and hit my head against the wall.

“There were people who took it out of me, I think it took four big men to get it out of me.







"They called the police and some officers came. I was on the floor and couldn't move because I was in shock.

"I didn't speak to the police because I was afraid of what I would do if that meant they arrested him.

"The police left soon after I said I didn't want to deal with them.

“I stayed there the rest of the night recovering and finally two friends, a boy and his girlfriend, accompanied me back to my apartment.

“I went through the security door and climbed two flights of stairs, entered my apartment, and closed the door.

“Something was really weird in there. It's hard to explain, something just felt strange.

“I went to the bathroom and the toilet was up. I always put the toilet seat on, that's what I do, so it was another clue.

“I was sure that someone was there or had been there.

"I started looking in the cabinets and then I thought about checking under the bed.

“I looked out and was surprised by life. He was hiding there, lying on his back, looking at me.

Can you imagine how it felt? I just froze. I didn't know what he was going to do to me.

“He got out from under the bed, acted like everything was normal, said goodbye to me, got out and closed the door behind him.

“He was there alone, trembling and trembling.

"I think he was there waiting to see if I brought someone home with me.

“To this day I still wonder what would have happened if I had brought someone that night.







"I think because of the previous behavior, he really would have hurt that person and me a lot."

Despite the brutal beating and theft, he infuriated his friends, rekindling their relationship weeks later.

"A lot of people were very, very angry because I went back to him after what had happened on New Year's Eve," she admitted.

"He asked for forgiveness, saying he lost control because he was drunk and would not drink again.

"He wasn't a heavy drinker when we were together, so I stupidly believed him and went back to being with him."

"But it was never the same."

The drop that filled the glass came in mid-2005 when she found women's underwear in a Brueckner bag.

"I found a pair of panties that were not mine and I got really mad at that," he said.

“I confronted him about it at his house and again he went completely crazy.

"He took me back to Lagos. I got out of his car and that was all that concerned me. "

But Brueckner had other ideas and started stalking his ex and keeping an eye on the restaurant where he worked.

"We had to call the police because he was still trying to get in," he said. “I was constantly harassing myself.

"One day he was carrying a big tray of drinks and, since he didn't want to talk to him, he took them from my hand and they went everywhere.

"The police were called and prohibited from entering.







"Then he would wait outside and follow me. Sometimes he would beg me to go back to him.

"But other times it would be him threatening me or telling me that I'm going to find out where your parents are and do something to them.

"People had to take me home every night. There was someone every night. It finally stopped but continued for a long time. "

She recounted how Brueckner had a series of "relationships,quot; with older women that led her to believe that he might be a gigolo.

"There was a lady who I used to take to dinner sometimes, she was a little older and said it was just for company," he said.

“There was another lady, she was much older and I think there may be something between them.

“She used to walk her dog and clean her apartment, at least that's what she told me, and she gave her money for it.

“She lived in the center of the city. He took me to his house a couple of times to see his dog.

“I used to go a lot to people's houses, saying that I was going to visit this person and that person.

“But the more I think about it, the more I wonder what else I was doing.

"At the end of the day, I never knew who the other underwear belonged to or who,quot; B "was.

“A friend of mine told me that she wondered if he was some kind of gigolo, doing things for money with older women.

Looking back, maybe he was very, very naive at the time. He was much younger, much more impressionable. "

The woman moved on with her life, but was surprised to receive a visit from Portuguese police last year.

They questioned him about a rape that Brueckner carried out on an American pensioner in Praia da Luz in 2005, shortly after they separated.

But they never mentioned Madeleine McCann's investigation, despite British and German police already suspecting her involvement.

“I remember the Madeleine case. I remember being here in Portugal when it happened, "he said.

“At first I thought they would find it, but they didn't, and then it got bigger and bigger.

“The Portuguese police spoke to me three times last year, but they never told me it was Madeleine.

“They said it was him, they were investigating him because they discovered that he had raped an old woman in Luz in 2005.

"They wanted to know everything about him. But I had no idea it had to do with Madeleine too.

“They asked me what the relationship was like, what sex life was like, how he treated me, how he treated women.

“They wanted to know if he liked older women, younger women, of what type, of what type.

"They asked me what people I knew, names, contacts, and they asked about the Jaguar car.

"I don't remember anyone saying anything about the caravan. I never saw that.

The woman only discovered the link to Madeleine McCann's investigation when British and German police made her dramatic appeal last week.

Hundreds of calls with new information have flooded detectives since they revealed details of the suspect.

"The first thing I knew it was also about Madeleine was when someone sent me a link a few days ago," said her ex.

"I was shocked and horrified. Very, very surprised. He couldn't believe he had been with someone who might be capable of that.

"To imagine that I have been with someone who is capable of hurting someone like that is disgusting.

"It is very difficult for me to believe that it is true.

"I've had a lot of people who have contacted me to say, 'Do you think it's true? "I'm so surprised,quot;, "I can't believe it,quot;.

"And I'm the same. Of course, I never would have guessed. How can anyone imagine such a thing?

“There was absolutely no sign that he liked little boys or girls.

“Madeleine's thing seems really shocking to me. It is shocking to discover that he was a pedophile.

“I find it absolutely gross. It makes me feel sick. Not only sick, angry too.

"If the British police want to speak to me, of course they would speak to them.

"If there is anything I can do to help her find her or find out what happened to her, I will talk to them."