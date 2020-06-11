Surveillance footage released of suspects who allegedly disfigured Fort Worth police, Firefighters Memorial – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Fort Worth Police have obtained and posted surveillance footage of two of the three people suspected of defacing the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial at 2201 W. 7th Street Monday around 3:25 a.m.

The monument is located at the north end of Trinity Park.

Vandals labeled the kiosks and roads with the letters "BLM,quot; and profanity.

Approximately 25 minutes later, police said the same suspects painted similar content on the west outer wall of the Varsity Tavern at 1005 Norwood St.

All three suspects were wearing dark clothing.

The trio drove a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup with black wheels and chrome side rails.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4728.