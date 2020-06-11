Surprising PS5 price leak was a mistake, Amazon says

On Wednesday, the PS5 listings appeared on Amazon UK, all priced at £ 599.99 (~ $ 750).

Amazon has now confirmed that these were fictitious listings and that the price was wrong.

Sony will hold its first major PS5 event on Thursday afternoon, but the price and design of the console are not expected to be announced during the broadcast.

Finally, Sony will take the (virtual) stage on Thursday to show us what the PlayStation 5 can do. In addition to a deep dry dive into the system architecture and a look at the DualSense controller, Sony has been silent on the PS5. That will change this afternoon, but as Sony warned in the blog post announcing this event, this is part of a series of PS5 updates, and there will be "a lot to share,quot; in the coming weeks.

Next-gen gaming will be the focus of the event, and according to various rumors and reports, we shouldn't expect to see the design or know the price of the console today. As such, it comes as no surprise that the sudden appearance of listings for the PS5 on Amazon UK, all priced at £ 599.99 (~ $ 750), caused a stir on Wednesday. Fortunately, Amazon has confirmed that IGN that the listings were a mistake and are not representative of Sony's plans.

Listings of the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models of the PS5 were seen on Amazon UK on Wednesday, all three priced at £ 599.99. During its deep dive event earlier this year, Sony announced that the PS5 would ship with an 825GB SSD, but did not mention the multiple storage sizes. That's not to say there won't be more than one PS5 model this fall, but it's hard to imagine any of these listings being accurate.

"This was a mistake," said an Amazon UK spokesperson. IGN When asked about PS5 listings, he noted that the listing "was priced as a dummy product with a dummy price."

Amazon often creates dummy listings like these before product announcements, filling them with the correct information as soon as it's available. For the sake of comparison, the 1TB PS4 Pro currently sells for £ 349.00 on Amazon UK, and it's hard to imagine Sony launching a new console that costs almost double in a few months. That said, the PS5 won't be cheap, like Bloomberg Report earlier this year suggested that PS5 manufacturing costs may be as high as $ 450 per unit. If true, Sony will have a hard time matching the PS4's $ 399 launch price.

While we don't expect to hear anything about the price of the PS5 at today's Future of Gaming event, we're really not sure what Sony has in store, and there will surely be at least a few surprises. The good news is that we won't have to wait long to find out, as the event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.