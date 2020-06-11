Streisand says Trump "is not mentally and morally fit" to be president – Up News Info

Joe Biden raised money at a star-studded virtual fundraiser on Thursday that included performances by Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Andra Day, pranks by Jay Leno, and a scathing reprimand from Donald Trump by Barbra Streisand.

"Think about how many lives could have been saved if you had heeded the warnings and acted earlier," Streisand said of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a group report. In other words, Donald Trump is dangerous to our health. We cannot afford four more years of malice, division and lies, and neither can our planet. "

She added: "We don't need a stalker as president who chooses retaliatory fights and rules. Let's face it: Trump is not mentally and morally fit to fill this position."

About 600 people joined the event, which raised money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint campaign committee and the Democratic National Committee, with tickets priced at $ 2,800 per person.

"He calls himself president of law and order, but he does not obey the law and cannot comply with the order," Streisand said. "This reckless man does not have the wisdom or character to run the nation."

Streisand is a longtime Democratic donor who has appeared at fundraising events for past nominees, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

She said Biden was "a decent man with an open mind and an open heart. Joe Biden has the empathy we need now more than ever."

Streisand also spoke of 1968 and compared the turmoil of that year with the current one.

"Black lives mattered then, and now matter," he said. “The nation has never counted on the racism that brought human beings here in chains. No one should die with a knee in the neck. "

As he did earlier in the day in a speech in Philadelphia, Biden spoke of ending systemic racism in the country and said to donors: "I am sure we will do this. It will be tough as hell. But the American people They want it. They want it. "

Leno also spoke, comparing Biden's speech after his victory in the South Carolina primaries was like George Bailey, Jimmy Stewart's character in It’s a Wonderful Life. Leno said it was like "when the whole town realizes he is a truly decent man." If they ever remake that movie, I think we all know who will play Mr. Potter. "

Legend made What's going on? and with Day they sang The greatest love of all. Day then sang Get up, followed by Hudson with Bring back the music and I know where I have been.

Other event hosts included producer Bruce Cohen and Claire Lucas, founder and CEO of the Peasley Group.

The Republican National Committee had attacked Biden's plans for the event by trying to link it to calls to remove the police, something Biden has said it does not support.

But RNC pointed to one of Legend's tweets, in which he wrote: "It is not the job of grassroots activists on the left to create political messages for conventional democratic candidates. I'm almost 100% sure Biden won't be tweeting #DefundThePolice. The activists' job is to push these politicians toward meaningful change. "

The RNC said in an email to its supporters that "they say you are the company they maintain. For Joe Biden, radical Hollywood liberals who support the elimination of the police and the elimination of law and order across the country. It is just a matter of time until he launches. "