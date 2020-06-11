Storm damage in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – You're looking at some of the storms that hit Michigan late Wednesday night.

A driver in Charlotte caught this hail storm when conditions were worst.

In Detroit, trees fell blocking entire streets.

This is in Hillcrest just off Chandler Park on the east side.

No injuries were reported there.

At Grosse Pointe, a tree fell on a house along Allard Road.

Neighbors say there are no injuries and added that the house has just been remodeled.

Tree branches and storm damage can also be seen throughout the neighborhood.

Elsewhere in Michigan, damage can be found in several cities, including Battle Creek, Bronson, and Zeeland.

Trees were uprooted in many places, causing damage to nearby houses or roads.

The National Weather Service says winds reached more than 50 miles per hour in some areas.

