Stolen Banksy's work from Bataclan found in Italy

According to prosecutors, a mural of the famous street artist Banksy was discovered that was stolen from Paris last year in Italy.

The stamped image of a girl in mourning commemorates the victims of the Paris terror attack in November 2015 in the Bataclan concert hall.

It was painted in one of the building's emergency exits, where Islamic militants killed 90 people during a rock concert, but it was cut off by the door and taken in 2019.

Italian authorities said the artwork was found on an abandoned farm in eastern Abruzzo. The raid was carried out with French police, the AFP news agency reported.

The mural was one of a series of works attributed to Banksy that appeared in Paris in 2018, several of which have also disappeared.

Other stolen work includes a mural of a businessman in a suit offering a bone to a dog, who has just cut off the animal's leg, and an image of a masked rat wielding a box cutter.

Banksy's artwork is wildly popular, and several have sold for more than € 1 million at auction.