Stevie J stays by his wife Faith Evans despite his arrest for domestic violence

The record producer-turned-reality TV star confirms that he and his singing wife are still together and that he still loves her after she allegedly attacked him.

Stevie J does not go anywhere Faith EvansSide though they recently hit a rough patch. The 48-year-old DJ has confirmed that he and his wife are still together and working on their marriage despite their arrest for domestic violence after their physical altercation.

"That's my wife and I love her! I'm not going anywhere!" So the Grammy-winning music producer declares his love and loyalty to the 47-year-old singer in an interview with The Shade Room. When asked how they are progressing, he does not confirm if they are in couples therapy, but he believes that "God has us".

Stevie also reveals that she is currently working in the recording studio with Faith on her new LP. He says their joint album is "almost complete" and is scheduled to be released in "September". Currently, no other featured artist appears on the album, as he says, "It's just us for now."

Last week, Faith was reportedly arrested for allegedly attacking her husband during an altercation. According to TMZ, the couple had a heated argument that turned violent in late May. Police were called to their Los Angeles home and when they arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face. Supposedly, Faith was booked for the crime of domestic violence. The hit maker "I'll miss you" was released shortly after she posted her bail.

On June 4, Stevie posted a new video on her Instagram page. While he did not address the alleged physical altercation, he showed his followers that he is in good shape and that he is fine after the incident.

Appearing in front of the camera shirtless and showing off his abs, he said as he flexed his biceps, "Another great workout today." Then he spoke some inspiring words to his followers saying, "Stay fit, stay inspired. I get inspired."

Maintaining a positive spirit, he continued to affirm that he had shown himself "self-love" and "self-respect." He repeated his message in the legend, writing: "Get inspired".