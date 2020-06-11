State Judicial Council votes to end bail policy COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Judicial Council voted Wednesday to end the COVID-19 bail emergency schedule, in addition to other measures as California continues its gradual reopening.

The Judicial Council voted 17-2 to rescind the bail policy, effective as of June 20. The COVID-19 temporary bond schedule that set the alleged bond at $ 0 for people accused of low-level crimes, a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and surrounding communities.

Law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors in the Bay Area have protested the suspects' bail, saying some of those released should not be eligible for bail and are often repeat offenders. while on bail.

As with a regular bail schedule, the police may ask a judge to raise or deny bail if there is concern for public safety. Those charged with violent crimes, crimes requiring registration of sex offenders, domestic violence, harassment, or driving under the influence were not eligible.

The change reduced the state prison population by more than 20,000, while crime rates stayed at record lows, according to the council.

In addition, California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye rescinded her state order, extending the time for defendants to be prosecuted. That change would require that defendants be prosecuted again within 48 hours.

"The Judicial Council action better reflects the current needs of our state, which has different health problems and county-to-county restrictions based on the threat posed by COVID-19," said Judge Marsha Slough, a member of the Judicial Council and president of the Executive and Planning Committee. “We urge local courts to continue to use the COVID-19 emergency bond schedule when necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts and the incarcerated. We are also asking the courts to report before June 20 if they plan to keep the COVID-19 emergency bond schedule or another reduced bond schedule. ”

The Judicial Council adopted 13 emergency rules to balance the provision of access to justice with the protection of the health and safety of the public, litigants, lawyers, judicial employees and judicial officials.

Since the emergency rules were approved, conditions have changed: 51 counties have received a variance and are reopening. Last week, the Judicial Council approved changes to its emergency rule that paused the statutes of limitations in civil cases.

The Judicial Council can reinstate these measures if health conditions worsen or change.