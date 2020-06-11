State fair food vendors set up booths across Minnesota and Wisconsin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Great Minnesota Get Together, food vendors came up with a creative way to bring corn dogs and curd to their customers.

“I think everyone is looking for a little fair help, and this is exactly what everyone needed.

The Pittroff family's Big Slide and Food booth has been serving fair visitors for 50 years. Now they put food in their hands and smile on the faces outside the Roseville VFW.

"We know we have so many loyal customers that we thought we would come here and sell cheese on a stick and lemonade," said Stacy Pittroff-Barona, a cheese seller on a stick.

They are not alone. Dozens of food vendors can be found in parking lots in the Twin Cities, Greater Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"I wanted to come and show support and put my cheese on a stick," said Cheryl Foster, a long-time fair lover.

For some booths, the row is longer than normal at the fair.

But it won't even come close to replace the losing business.

"I'm going to miss the State Fair, but I understand that it should be," said Rosemarie Flannigan, a client of the Donut Family.

There is a Minnesota State Fair food locator page on Facebook. To find it, click here.