Starbucks prohibits employees from using anything that supports the Black Lives Matter movement

Starbucks, like many other companies and retailers, turned to social media to proclaim its support for the black community amid national protests against police brutality and social injustice.

But while their social accounts said one thing, their employees listened to another. An internal memo sent to Starbucks employees last week specifically warned employees against wearing accessories or clothing with messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to The Hill.

The memo, which was obtained by News, reminds employees that such messages are prohibited by company policy against accessories that "advocate a political, religious, or personal problem."

But employees were clearly confused by the stance because the company regularly allows, and in some cases even encourages employees to use pins to support LGBTQ equality, according to numerous employees who spoke to . It is especially recommended during Pride Month every June.

"Starbucks LGBTQ + partners wear LGBTQ + shirts and pins, which could also incite and create violent experiences between partners and customers," a transgender black Starbucks employee told . "We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia / homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them."

A video of a senior company executive sent with the memorandum reportedly warned employees that "agitators who misinterpret the fundamental principles,quot; of the movement could try to "amplify the division,quot; if messages of support were displayed in the stores.

“We know that his intention is genuine and we understand how personal this is for many of us. This is important and we listen to you ”, said the memo.

To let them know it's real, a company spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the memo to , saying such messages are prohibited from "creating a safe and welcoming environment,quot; at Starbucks locations.

"We respect the views and beliefs of all of our partners, and we encourage them to make every effort while adhering to our dress code policy," the spokesperson said.

