MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul police say one suspect is in custody and another is in hospital after a patrol car was shot Wednesday night, leading to a chase and an accident on the east side of town.

Police say the squad was hit by bullets, but no officer was injured. They chased the car until it crashed near Hazelwood Street and East Maryland Avenue. A person in that car was injured.

The researchers have not shared any additional details.