St. Paul Fire Department police investigate dozens of cases of arson after George Floyd riots – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The riots that followed the death of George Floyd caused damage of hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Director Roy Mokosso, 86 buildings were burned over the course of just three days. So far, three people have been arrested for starting some of those fires.

"Flammable liquids were used in all, mainly in all of these fires," said Mokosso. "These are traumatic events. I think our community has suffered. "

Seventy-two hours of burning, looting and destruction gave the fire department three months of work in three days.

"It is overwhelming, it is an overwhelming task," Mokosso said. "Forty-eight hours after the major incidents occurred in St. Paul, we had an ATF team on the ground, 30 to 40 people, supporting our investigations here in St. Paul."

ATF assistance and the State Fire Marshal officer are helping. Three have been arrested and charged in connection with the San Pablo fires. And more people of interest were identified, but have not yet finished. Sergeant Michael Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department says they want help to catch the culprits.

"On the police side, we know that people have been victims in this city and we want to know about them," said Ernster.

Surveillance images are helping to solve these crimes. The St. Paul Police want people to submit reports or videos online that may be helpful.

"We will be able to take them, put them in the puzzle to which they belong, and hopefully solve crimes and find justice for these victims," ​​Ernster said. "With looting and things like that, robbery would be a very common charge, and that would be a serious crime."

Responding to nearly 600 service calls in three days took its toll on the department. Three firefighters were injured.

"I think it will take a while and I think it will take a while for the community to recover," Mokosso said.

But for the St. Paul Fire Department, part of that recovery is knowing that their work will produce results.

"We will continually respond and work to preserve life, property and … we will investigate all fires and make those responsible accountable," Mokosso said.

St. Paul Fire says that at least five buildings in the city have been razed due to structural instability caused by the fires.

State leaders say it cost nearly $ 13 million to bring the Minnesota National Guard to respond to the riots. Both Governor Tim Walz and Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington say they are not surprised by that number. Commissioner Harrington says his department is still calculating the cost of bringing in soldiers from the Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.

Click here to submit online videos and reports to the St. Paul Police. The ATF and FBI also urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent and destructive acts associated with the recent riots. Anyone with information specifically related to commercial fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), send an email to [email protected], or send information anonymously to via ReportIt.com.

In addition to the fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or advice can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or send pictures or videos at FBI.gov/violence.