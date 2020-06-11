Spotted: Rakul Preet Singh exploded at the airport

Rakul Preet Singh has been in the news lately as she was one of the few actresses who was forced to exercise outdoors once Unlock 1 was unlocked. Rakul was clicked to go for a walk and jog, and That completely lifted the spirit of his fans, as he hinted that things would return to normal soon. Today, the actress was pressured at the Mumbai airport as she was leaving the city.



Rakul was clicked with a full PPE kit for a safe ride and covered from head to toe. There was a time when the airport used to be a runway for celebrities to flaunt their looks. Now, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will be difficult to follow that trend anytime soon. Check out the latest photos of Rakul Preet directly from the airport …