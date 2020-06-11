Spotify's Dawn Ostroff Joins Activision Blizzard Board – Up News Info

Santa Monica-based gaming giant Activision Blizzard appointed Dawn Ostroff to its board of directors as an independent director with immediate effect.

The longtime entertainment executive oversees content and advertising on Spotify. She was previously co-founder and president of Condé Nast Entertainment until 2018. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions in the industry, including The CW Television Network, United Paramount Network, Lifetime Television, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and The Walt Disney. Company.

"Dawn has an incredible track record of leading her teams into the new era of digital entertainment, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Board," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, home of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Farm Heros. “There are few executives that span television, film, media and music, but Dawn has touched them all and made her mark in all industries. With her distinguished experience and professional perspective, she is an incredible asset to the Board and management team as we drive our business forward. ”

"Throughout my career, I've always been drawn to companies willing to change the entertainment and media paradigm," said Dawn Ostroff. "With a long history of gaming success and interactive experiences, Activision Blizzard has established itself as a clear world leader in digital content and I look forward to joining the Board in supporting the company's further growth on a variety of media and entertainment platforms." .