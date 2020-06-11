Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Slam, a North Carolina professor after comparing the governor to the slavemaster

WENN

The two actresses of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; They are gathering support to pressure the University of North Carolina Wilmington to fire Mike Adams for his recent and controversial comments.

Mike Adams, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, has come under fire on social media in recent weeks after strongly criticizing State Governor Roy Cooper for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included the signing of an executive order that limits social gatherings.

However, Adams ignored the social distancing council for dining with six men at a six-seat table, and stated that "he felt like a free man who did not live in the slave state of North Carolina" before comparing the governor to a slave master.

"Massa (teacher) Cooper, let my people go!" added.

Social media users disgusted by the posts have flocked to sign a petition demanding his dismissal from the university faculty, and now Bush has joined the protests, calling on fans of his hit television series, which It was filmed in Wilmington, to add their names to the effort.

"This feels like another change for Wilmington that #OTHfam could make noise about," he shared on Twitter.

Bush co-star, Hilarie burtonHe is also supporting the campaign and promised to discourage supporters from applying to school "until Adams is eliminated."

University officials have responded to the scandal by calling the comments that catch the headlines 'vile' without referring to Adams, who also has a history of ill-advised comments about women and members of the LBGTQ community, by name. .

They added: "No matter how annoying and unpleasant the comments are, they are expressions of free speech and are protected by the First Amendment."