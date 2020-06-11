Sony's design for PlayStation 5 has Twitter pulling jokes

The future of gaming is almost here. But Twitter is always here.

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 during a live video on June 11 after months of speculation and delay. The show, which lasted just over an hour, featured tons of gameplay trailers, but no details when it comes to price, reveal date, features, and more.

But the only thing Sony showed was the design of the console, which looks futuristic (and elegant).

If you notice a slight difference, it's because there is: the console on the left has a disk drive, while the one on the right is digital only and will house only game and content downloads. There is expected to be a slight price difference between the two, but nothing official yet.

Again, the system appears to have many vents, the ability to stand vertically or horizontally, and signature lighting on it. While the system specs were detailed in a March video, the architecture of the console has yet to be announced.

It goes without saying that Twitter was reacting to the console design accordingly, with a lot of humor: