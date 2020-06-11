Sony to reveal the latest PlayStation console and games on livestream

In the past, Sony has tried to differentiate itself from its main competitors, Microsoft and Nintendo, ensuring exclusive games on its platform.

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 event will officially reveal some of the games that will be available on its highly anticipated console.

The console is slated to launch this holiday season, but there are still several mysteries surrounding it: its cost, how it looks, and what games it supports.



Sony said it will answer the last question tomorrow. As Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post, "What is a game-free release?"



The games will be streamed live in 1080p resolution, making them better viewed on the PS5 in 4K resolution at launch, Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications for Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a blog post. That is, if you have a 4K television.



Sony initially planned the event for last week, but postponed it amid international protests in response to George Floyd's death .



The company said in a statement posted on Twitter on June 1 that it "does not believe that this is a moment of celebration at this time."



"While we understand that gamers around the world are excited to see PS5 games," said Sony, "we want to step back and allow more important voices to be heard."



Analysts and gamers don't expect the announcement to reveal how much the PlayStation 5 console costs, and they doubt Sony will reveal what the console looks like.

Sony declined to share more details of the event.



"I think we will get confirmation of what has already been widely heard going on," said David Cole, founder and CEO of research firm DFC Intelligence.

He pointed to the new games in the "The Last of Us,quot; and "God of War,quot; franchises, both exclusive to PlayStation, as examples of possible revelations at Friday's event.

There are likely to be some game trailers that have already been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Microsoft's next-gen console, such as "Cyberpunk 2077,quot; and "Watch Dogs: Legion,quot;.



Fadel Ragheb, a 23-year-old streamer and podcaster in Montreal, anticipates titles like "Horizon Zero Dawn 2,quot;, "Resident Evil 8,quot;, perhaps updates for the "Call of Duty,quot; and "Metal Gear,quot; franchises and a few other surprises.



"They've been quiet for so long, and if the PS5 will launch this holiday, they have to start marketing." Ragheb told CNN Business.



According to experts, orders to stay home due to the ongoing pandemic could also whet the appetite for games.



"These past few months people have spent at home could surely have increased the desire to discover new games," said Carolina Milanesi, a technology analyst at research firm Creative Strategies.

"Titles (also) have been a strong differentiator for them compared to Xbox, so it could be a good time to get into this point."



Sony needs to prove to gamers that its next-gen console is worth it, even if the price isn't announced.

The company has already announced the technical specifications for the PS5, which will include better audio and graphics than the current-generation console, but it remains to be seen what game developers will do with the new features.



"With a next generation of console games on the horizon, Sony will look to showcase titles that take advantage of PS5 features," said Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners covering the Asian video game market.

"Sony will have to demonstrate that ray tracing, 3D audio and the new SSD will provide a true next-generation experience for consumers."



At the same time, the event can always contain surprises.

