Sony boss Tony Vinciquerra provides details on the Sony Pictures Action Equity and Racial Inclusion Initiative – Up News Info

Sony Pictures Entertainment President and CEO Tony Vinciquerra shared details with employees today about the studio's racial equity and inclusion initiative program, Sony Pictures Action.

Sony Pictures Action will provide financial support to organizations dedicated to justice and racial reform, while building and expanding the studio's diversity and internal inclusion program. Sony Pictures Action will be led by Paul Martin, Director of Diversity for SPE, and Keith Weaver, EVP Global Policy, Government Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, with Stacy Green, Director of People for SPE, who will provide oversight and guidance.

Sony Pictures Action will donate and provide through an employee match program to organizations such as Advancement Project, American Black Film Festival, Colateral Consequences of Conviction Justice Project (LMU Loyola Law School), Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Count, Girls Wilmington Leadership Academy, National Urban League, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Vera Institute of Justice.

Sony Pictures Action is separate from Sony Music Group's $ 100 million Global Social Justice Fund announced last week. Sony Pictures Entertainment will also help distribute those $ 100 million of funds.

By enhancing Sony's current diversity and inclusion efforts, Sony Pictures Action will schedule a series of speakers and roundtables for employees that involve leadership, partners and talent; virtual city councils related to social problems affecting employees and will expand them with the Neuroleadership Institute on training of unconscious biases. Additionally, Sony will continue to expand its Diverse Directors Program, providing storytellers with additional opportunities to connect with creative executives, showrunners, and producers.

Here is the following email to the staff of the President and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra:

Last week, we announced our participation in Sony Music Group's $ 100 million Global Social Justice Fund and the creation of a multi-racial equity and inclusion initiative, called Sony Pictures Action. I wanted to inform you of our next steps as part of this ongoing effort and how employees can get involved.

As announced, Sony Pictures Action will focus on providing financial support to external partner organizations dedicated to racial justice and reform, and internally improving and adding to our existing Diversity and Inclusion programs. The initiative will be chaired by a Leadership Council that includes executives from across SPE and chaired by Paul Martin, SPE Diversity Director, and Keith Weaver, EVP Global Policy, Government Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility. Stacy Green, SPE Director of Personnel, will provide supervision and guidance.

Sony Pictures Action will be based on four pillars: our People, our Content, our Partners and our Community, and will operate around four verticals:

–Education and individual development

–Social injustice / policy reform

–Authentic account

– (Re) construction of communities

EXTERNAL SUPPORT

A key part of Sony Pictures Action will be financial support for outside organizations, through corporate sponsorships and an employee matching program. In addition to organizations already identified by Sony Music Group for its matchmaking program, including Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, and others, SPE will support the following organizations.

Advancement project

American Black Film Festival (Film Life Foundation site will be available for donations soon)

Collateral Justice Project for Consequences of Conviction (LMU Loyola Law School)

Community coalition

Equal Justice Initiative

Fair count

Wilmington Girls Leadership Academy

National Urban League

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

Vera Institute of Justice

For our match program, employees can contribute to any of the organizations listed above and have their donations amplified with a 1: 1 match match contribution from SPE. To submit a request for this special match, email an online receipt for your donation (made to an approved organization listed above) to [email protected] and include your work phone number and email address company email. (The organizations mentioned above are based in the United States. We are also exploring a number of international organizations.)

INTERNAL PROGRAMMING

Within SPE, several programs are currently being planned that will build on our current Diversity and Inclusion efforts. An initial set of activities includes speaker series and round tables involving leadership, partners and talent; virtual municipalities to participate in experiences and solutions to social problems that affect employees; expanded work with the Neuroleadership Institute in unconscious bias training; and develop programs like our Diverse Directors Program to present additional writers and directors with opportunities to connect with creative executives, showrunners, and producers. The Leadership Council will prioritize these and other activities and implement specific initiatives in the coming weeks.

SPE's leadership recognizes the need for ongoing conversations and dialogues to help educate each other through mutual respect, and we encourage you to participate in Sony Pictures Action activities where you can. These are just the first steps to making lasting impact, and we look forward to sharing more.

Tony