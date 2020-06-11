Sonu Sood steps forward to help a man get to his hometown for his wife's last rites

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is on a mission to help Indians everywhere in these times when we are all fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Until now, the actor has helped transport migrants through multiple bus, train, and plane services. In addition to this, Sood has also been distributing meals to various disadvantaged families in Mumbai. Recently, the actor even released his helpline number through which those who needed help contacted him.

By coming to do his part once more, this time Sonu has promised to help a man reach his village after the death of his wife. It all happened when a fan tweeted: "Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My neighbor, Mr. Sitaram Lost his wife in the Varanasi native place trying to go to Varanasi for spiritual work. They are a total of 3 members, please help @ SonuSood sir, we have no choice but you. "

Soon after learning of the situation, Sonu Sood replied, "I am sorry for the loss. I will send him tomorrow. He will be home soon. God bless you."

Apart from this, the actor is also helping an old man, a neighbor who tweeted: “Sir @SonuSood humare ghrke baju me ek bujurg admi rhta hai yahi ambernath (kalyan) me Unko apne parivaar ke pass jana hai.Hum log ne bahot koshish kiya trains ya bus ka magar kuch ho nahi for hai.unhe gorakhpur jana hai a kya aap unki madat karenge ghar pahuchme me pariwar ke pas ".

Sonu quickly replied to the same saying: "Kal ghar jayenge? Koi told me jane ke liye hai jo unka khayal rakhe? Details bhejein."

By calling migrants their own family, Sonu Sood is committed to helping until each individual is reunited with their families and loved ones.