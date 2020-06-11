Sonoma County to allow winery and brewery tasting rooms to reopen without serving food – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Sonoma County announced Wednesday that wineries and brewery tasting rooms in the county will be able to operate again without the requirement to serve food at the same time starting Friday.

County officials announced the change Wednesday afternoon, the latest easing of restrictions recently after widespread shelter orders were implemented in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, the same date that Governor Gavin Newsom is easing the requirement.

Last month, the county had allowed wineries and tasting rooms to reopen for sit-down cookouts if the business had a food facility permit, but otherwise they could only provide pickups and sidewalk deliveries.

State public health and safety officials at the workplace issued a guide last month specific to restaurants, bars, and wineries, and the county said the change to its order is to comply with state recommendations.

You can find more information about the county Public Health Order and other local updates on the COVID-19 crisis on the county website.