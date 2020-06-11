Some Dallas protesters take extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic and get tested – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – In protests across Dallas County, thousands of people have gathered.

Some are masked, many are not.

It has county health officials who remind people that coronavirus remains a significant threat.

Some protesters are taking additional precautions.

Anita Harris is one of them.

"I thought the numbers would go up," he said. “When I decided to go to protest, I had already thought about getting tested because, although we have this other virus called racism, it is on the rise and is constantly increasing and has always been there. COVID has never gone anywhere. "

Dallas County reported 312 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another record for a single day.

"From an infection control standpoint, we are concerned," said Dallas County HHS Director Dr. Phil Huang.

While county health officials say the health impact of these protests will not be seen for weeks, they are encouraging participants to get tested.

North Texas protesters called to test for coronavirus; New test sites opened specifically for them

"That is why I know that we made some of the test sites available yesterday and in particular today, some walk-in sites at the American Airlines Center," he said. "Our other test sites are made available to those who participated."

Harris says there is no excuse for not getting tested.

On Thursday, she visited a "Together We Tried,quot; clinic.

The initiative created by the non-profit organization Project Unity offers free trials in underserved communities to anyone who needs it.

"I encourage anyone who's been to a protest to get tested," he said. "It is important,quot;.

Dr. Huang said that if you have attended a protest, if you are showing symptoms or not, you should be tested.

It is a good idea to wait five to 14 days.