Snap Inc. Expands Content Agreements with NFL and Media Partners, Establishes New Original Whiteboard, Introduces New Cameras and Augmented Reality Tools – Up News Info

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has announced multi-year programming renewals with the NFL, NBA, and several major media companies, established a new roster of originals, and introduced a new camera and augmented reality tools.

The huge amount of announcements came when Snap launched its second partner summit on Thursday. Originally scheduled for April, it was delayed due to the effects of COVID-19 and was left online virtually on demand, with CEO Evan Spiegel and other executives speaking in front of a green screen.

The popular Snapchat video platform Discover, which was first introduced in 2015, has been embraced by several traditional gamers eager to reach the coveted youth audience of the social platform. On Thursday, Snap said that Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, the NBA and the NFL have expanded their Discover offerings.

Snap also unveiled a dedicated news offering called Happening Now, intended to facilitate breaking news as 125 million people viewed news on its platform in 2020. Partners on Happening Now include The Washington Post, Bloomberg, Reuters, NBC News, ESPN, NowThis, E! BuzzFeed news and updates. Publicly presented "Snaps" will also be featured, along with weather and custom horoscopes.

The new Snap Originals list to be released next year will span both hyphenated and unscripted categories. Producing partners include Kevin Hart, Catherine Hardwicke, Anthony Anderson, and Bunim / Murray Productions. (See full list below).

Of its current list of originals, Snap said it is renewing Death of the night, Look forward, Nikita Unfiltered and Vs The World, shows featuring producer partners like NBCU, ITV and Complex.

New AR and camera tools include Lens Studio, a free desktop app designed for developers and artists to build and distribute AR lenses on Snapchat. Its new features include SnapML, which allows any developer to bring their own machine learning models to power lenses and create lenses with trained neural networks.

Snap said Lens Studio now offers features like Facemarks and Face Expressions, which aim to improve facial tracking, new hand gesture templates and an updated user interface.

The local lenses, also unveiled today, "enable a persistent and shared AR world built right above your neighborhood," the company said. Soon Snapchatters and their friends can enter this virtual space together to decorate nearby buildings with colorful paint and experience a new dimension of AR.

The new scan tool, when pressed and held on the camera screen, unlocks lenses that identify plants and trees, dog breeds, ingredients in packaged food. Advertisers could use the tool to integrate their brands into the Snapchat users' everyday life experience captured through the app's camera and tools.

Here's the full list of Snap Originals, with loglines provided by Snap:

SIGNED UP

Coach Kev (Laugh Out Loud) – Inspired by his own experiences, Kevin Hart will be your coach, best friend, and mentor all in one as he shares daily doses of positivity and wisdom for anyone aspiring to live their best life.

False (Mission Control Media): The best optical illusion makeup artists struggle to transform their own faces into works of art that you have to see to believe. Experience artists' work like never before while trying on and playing with custom lenses that bring the illusions of the show to life.

Move it (Stellar Studios and Little Engine Productions) – Bringing together the biggest dance influencers, blockbusters, and Snapchat's AR camera platform, this first immersive dance show will inspire and teach anyone how to move it!

DOCUSERIES

Traveling by road & # 39; (Bunim / Murray Productions) – In this documentary produced by Anthony Anderson, best friends and star creators Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion are heading on a road trip in rural America. USA To get out of your comfort zone and share some crazy new adventures.

First person (Hashtag Our Stories) – Stories told with Snapchat Spectacles through the eyes of extraordinary young innovators who create positive change as they fight to protect our planet.

Queen of Stylez (Glass Entertainment Group) – Capturing the attention of Hollywood's biggest names and locking up the most coveted and demanding customers, no stylist kills like Tokio Stylez.

Life by the horns (21st Street Creative) – Follow Ezekiel Mitchell, a 22-year-old destined to be a cowboy, on his life or death journey to become the best horseman in the world and the first African American to win the title in over 35 years .

WRITTEN

Frogtown (Alcon Television Group) – In this series directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen), a rough skater who lives in her car lands with a second family when she meets a team of girls at the Frogtown skatepark in East Los Angeles. .

Action Royale (Portal A) – In this coming-of-age thriller, a teenager starts an underground esports betting game to pay off his father's debts, but he and his best friend from the game soon find themselves over their heads in a dangerous high stakes. world.

Total Badass Wrestling – (Comedy Bang! Bang! Productions) – In this comedy, a naive but charismatic young fighter turns into a viral sensation overnight, inspiring a professional fighter to offer his mentoring and use the new boy as his ticket. back in the spotlight. .