Snap, Atom Tickets Partner in "Atom Mini" tailored for movies – Up News Info

Snap Inc. announced Thursday that Atom Tickets is the primary launch partner for Snap Minis, brand new third-party experiences within Snapchat that will include the Atom Mini, called Movie Tickets By Atom.

The function designed for Snapchat will allow users to make movie plans with friends and buy tickets without leaving the popular social media application, avoiding "group text messages and money requests that come with organizing a movie night. traditional with friends, "said Snap. Movie Tickets by Atom is expected to be available in the United States and Canada this summer,

Atom Tickets is a social movie ticketing app supported by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. The deal comes as the chains, which have been closed since mid-March by COVID-19, begin announcing plans to reopen in stages starting this month.

The news from Atom Ticket is one of the novelties of Snap's second annual Snap Parter Summit, which takes place practically this year. Earlier today, the Santa Monica-based tech company unveiled content offerings, media partners, a new roster, and augmented reality tools.

After purchasing a ticket, Snapchat users can share a post containing event details with individual friends, a group, or a Snap Story. The post will include a link for friends to get their own tickets to join and choose nearby seats. Snap said the new socially distanced seating measures that many theaters are taking will be featured on reserved seating maps inside the Mini.

Movie fans can share a synopsis and trailer for Snapchat and gather friends to watch the movie together. They can add images, stickers, text and a Snapchat Bitmoji, which will appear in their selected seat when they link the account with Atom.

"It is clear that our customers are Snap users and that Snap users are movie lovers," said Matthew Bakal, co-founder and president of Atom Tickets. "We are always looking at where our customers spend their time so that we can deliver the best experience in the most convenient way for them. The Atom Mini Movie Tickets builds on our existing DNA as a socially driven platform that facilitates movie streaming and brings together to friends ".

The Movie Tickets of Atom Mini extends a previous relationship between the two companies. Earlier this year, Atom introduced Share to Snap on the Atom Tickets app to share trailers and movie plans from Atom to Snap story or chat.

Chris Brucia, product manager for Atom Tickets, said the Atom Mini was designed to emphasize the discovery features that Snapchat users find most appealing like watching trailers and sharing movie plans with friends.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Atom Tickets as one of our Snap Mini launch partners," said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Alliances at Snap, Inc. "We know that Snapchat users are big movie buffs, by which makes perfect sense to offer them a hassle-free way to buy movie tickets within Snap. Atom's social approach to movie ticket sales makes them the ideal partner. "

The Movie Tickets by Atom Mini will support ticketing for all Atom exhibiting partners including: AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Harkins Theaters, National Amusements & # 39; Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark in Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill , Malco Theaters, Landmark Theaters, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters, among others.