Sir Geoff Palmer: "Don't shoot down statues, shoot down racism,quot;

Protests against racism taking place around the world are renewing calls to tear down public monuments celebrating people and events that are now considered offensive.

But the removal of statues of slave traders and Confederate leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom is raising concerns that important lessons in history may be swept under the rug.

Sir Geoff Palmer, Scotland's first black professor, does not support the removal of statues related to slavery "because this is part of black history."

"My ancestors had to face slavers and fight. And I think I can face the evil face of a statue and fight," Palmer, professor emeritus of Life Sciences at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, told , in a live television interview. .

He warned that tearing down controversial statues and monuments could end up being a distraction at a time when societies may finally be ripe for racist behavior.

"I find it very interesting that it is probably the first time in the history of slavery that the white community, the white system, so to speak, is extremely cooperative," he said.

"So my opinion is that the next thing we must eliminate is racism," he added, calling it "one of the most evil aspects of our society."

"We don't want to leave this for people who look back on 50 years to say: you know, they knocked down the statues, why didn't they do something about racism?"

Educate the public

Anti-racism protesters have already shot down some controversial statues, including one of slave trader Edward Colston in the English city of Bristol. In Richmond, Virginia protesters tore down a statue of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis and threw one of Christopher Columbus into a lake.

Other voices have suggested keeping the monuments in place, but providing more context alongside them or even associating them with new statues of protesters taking them down.

Palmer emphasized the importance of facing the past and better educating the public about it.

He cited the example of the city of Edinburgh, which proposed amending a plaque on a controversial monument by Scottish politician Henry Dundas to explain that it was "instrumental in delaying the abolition of the slave trade in the Atlantic."

The new plaque would give the public a chance to see and "really read the wrong this man has done," Palmer said. "If we tear down the statue, this will not be known."

He argued that the goal of putting the spotlight on these statues, and on our history in general, should be to try to change racist attitudes, which even he, a respected teacher, still suffers from.

"I went to give a conference recently. When I arrived, they asked me why I was there, and I said that I would come to give a conference. The young woman said:" Well, what time? " # 39; two o'clock. " And she said: "You cannot give a lecture at two o'clock, because that lecture is being given by Professor Sir Geoff Palmer."

In other words: the woman could not understand that he, the black man standing in front of her, was the teacher in question.

"This is where we are with our racism today. And we have to do something to change that," Palmer said. "We are a humanity, no less."

You can watch the best moments from the interview with Sir Geoff Palmer in the video player above.