Single rooms will be available for students in the middle of Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Eastern Michigan University is the only university in the state that offers availability of individual rooms for students.

In a new fall campaign, the school says the move is apart from keeping students safe in the middle of Covid-19.

Room costs will also be reduced by $ 100 per month.

Test scores will not apply to first-year students and they will receive a gift of $ 400 from the group of students at the school.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related