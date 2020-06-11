SF Police Chief Bill Scott respects SFMTA decision to end Muni police transport to protests – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Wednesday that his Police Department respects the decision of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency not to transport police officers to protests.

Earlier this week, the SFMTA pledged to address systematic racism and support the San Francisco community in protesting against police brutality, leading to the refusal to transport San Francisco police officers to protests and demonstrations on Muni buses.

Scott responded by saying that the Police Department respects the community's point of view and choices and that the department acknowledges that "we are all in the midst of a difficult and emotionally charged time when we come to terms with painful truths about the type of surveillance who took George Floyd's life in Minneapolis.

Scott ended his statement by expressing "SFPD's commitment to the safety and rights of the community's First Amendment,quot; and reporting that the department has adjusted its transportation accordingly.

The city's police union, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, was less diplomatic about the transit agency's decision.

"Hello Muni, lose our number the next time you need officers for the fare evasion app or to remove troublesome passengers from your buses and trains," the SFPOA wrote on social media on Wednesday. "It shouldn't be the job of a San Francisco Police Department officer anyway. The chief should stop using us for this.