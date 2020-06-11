SF Chief of Police Responsibility Paul Henderson says "racial neutrality,quot; policy is the goal – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As calls to discourage police grow louder, elected officials are beginning to step in. Days ago we heard from the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed. Now we have news from the San Francisco Police Chief, Bill Scott. I interviewed Paul Henderson, the city's chief executive officer for police accountability, who confirmed that some city leaders support the idea of ​​disbursing the police.

“We have heard from local leaders who have expressed that they are not only open to the idea of ​​addressing the budget, that many of them have to do it due to these external circumstances, but to address the real demands that are made of the communities, especially communities of color. "

Henderson says he is not surprised that the mayor and the San Francisco police chief are open to disbursement to the police department.

"I think we have a boss who is committed to reforms but who also wants to know how to be more efficient with the budget. Law enforcement budgets are the largest expense for most large cities. And I think that regardless of the demonstrations, protests and challenges about the disparities in justice … we are having real conversations in this country right now about how those dollars are being spent, "he said.

"The ultimate goal is for us to have policing and public safety defined in a race-neutral manner."

As the discussion amplifies at the local level, so does Washington, D.C. Henderson says he is concerned about the lack of leadership at the federal level along with some of the police reforms put forward by the Republican Party.

"What I would be questioning and looking for is whether the proposed Republican bill is going to be deep enough to address racial disparities."

Under the Obama administration in 2015, former Attorney General Eric Holder helped create a task force to reform the nation's police system. Among some of the recommendations made: community surveillance practices and higher quality training for officers. Known as the 21st Century Police Task Force, the reforms were abandoned when President Trump took office, one of a series of Obama-era programs that the Trump administration has either rejected or eliminated entirely.

"What we have seen with the current administration is that the agency charged with enforcing many of those reforms has been reduced. So that's the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the division has shrunk to less than half of what it was in the previous administration. "

A major point of conflict for members of Congress trying to craft new legislation is qualified immunity, which is a legal doctrine that protects police officers from prosecution. Henderson believes the Republican proposal will not override qualified immunity like the Democratic bill, the 2020 Police Justice Act, does.

“We see communities that demand that it be addressed and that something happen. I am curious to see whether or not the Republican bill will touch on qualified immunity, or whether they will let the courts interpret it and what that will mean for this justice reform movement. "

Regardless of progress in police accountability, one obstacle on the road to reform has always been that unions protect the police.

"Have the actions of these unions interfered with the responsibility of individual officials?" It's an important question that Henderson believes needs to be addressed and says that while employees are entitled to union protections, collective bargaining agreements can often protect bad officials from disciplinary action and layoffs. In fact, when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with the murder of George Floyd, Chauvin filed 17 complaints against him.

"I have also spoken to so many officers who want change. Not all officers are doing it wrong. Not all officers are unfair. Not all officers are racist," he said. "Things have to change, and I think they are changing. "