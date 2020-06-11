Serena Williams and her daughter are dressed in matching outfits

Mommy and me

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. I had a Disney song on Thursday morning. The mother and daughter duo dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast for an adorable home performance, during which they sang the song of Belle, of course!

"Every day, like the last one," Serena is heard singing to her daughter as they danced around the room in matching dresses.

"Small town / Full of small people / Wake up to say / Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour!" The letter continues.

Serena captioned the post, "Keeping Busy."

After watching the video, Serena's sister, a tennis partner Venus Williams he joked in a comment: "I love her so much !!! … but why is the mother dressed as a princess too?"

Serena has been showing her love for Disney for the past few months. In April, the 38-year-old athlete turned to social media to share a video of herself dressed in a Snow White costume, and had a wardrobe malfunction!