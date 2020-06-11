Serena Williams and her daughter are dressed in matching outfits

Mommy and me
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. I had a Disney song on Thursday morning. The mother and daughter duo dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast for an adorable home performance, during which they sang the song of Belle, of course!
"Every day, like the last one," Serena is heard singing to her daughter as they danced around the room in matching dresses.
"Small town / Full of small people / Wake up to say / Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour!" The letter continues.
Serena captioned the post, "Keeping Busy."
After watching the video, Serena's sister, a tennis partner Venus Williams he joked in a comment: "I love her so much !!! … but why is the mother dressed as a princess too?"
Serena has been showing her love for Disney for the past few months. In April, the 38-year-old athlete turned to social media to share a video of herself dressed in a Snow White costume, and had a wardrobe malfunction!
In the video, Serena led viewers into her kitchen, where she talked about putting her prepared food in the microwave.
"Hi, I'm back," Serena told viewers. "I'm going to microwave this for two minutes."
Then she turned her back on the camera, revealing: "Speaking from behind, my dress doesn't fit … on my back."
Serena captioned the hilarious moment, "Snow back."
Serena has also been sharing more heartwarming moments with her daughter while at home in the past few months, including her sweet morning routine.
The Grand Slam winner, who received her first child with her husband. Alexis Ohanian In 2017, she opened up about her daughter's love of fashion.
"I can't force her to take off a princess dress," Williams told E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi in February before her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. "She gets very angry. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses, and that's what she wants to do."