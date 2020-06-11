Sephora announces it will officially dedicate 15% of its storage space to black-owned beauty brands

#Roommates, in an effort to show solidarity and support with #BlackLivesMatter and to advocate for inclusion in the beauty industry, popular makeup retailer Sephora has just made a big decision. The company has officially announced that as of now, it will dedicate approximately 15% of shelf space within stores to black-owned beauty brands.

@CNN reports that Sephora has announced a commitment to permanently dedicate 15% of its store shelf space to products owned by black-owned beauty brands, making them the number one major retailer in the United States. in taking the "15% commitment,quot;. The promise follows multiple protests, riots, and rallies over the death of George Floyd and the growing national conversation about racial inequality in the United States, in this case the challenges black business owners face in securing representation within the big retailers. Additionally, the 15% Pledge website also calls on Target, Whole Foods and Shopbop to commit.

Artemis Patrick, executive vice president at Sephora, said it is a commitment to a long-term plan to diversify the company's supply chain and build a system that creates a better platform for black-owned brands to grow. "We are inspired to make the 15% promise because we believe it is the right thing to do," he said.

The 15% commitment was created by Aurora James, the creative director of Brooklyn-based accessories brand Brother Vellies, who said this about the initiative:

"It really is a long-term commitment to the black community. The 15% commitment calls on major retailers to equalize the percentage of the black population and commit 15 percent of their shelf space or purchasing power to businesses. owned by blacks. "

Sephora currently offers nine black-owned brands among the more than 290 it sells. The company said it realizes it can and will do better.

