Selena Gomez hands over her Instagram to killer rapper Mike to help fight racism

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He has delivered his social media account that has more than 179 million followers to rapper Run the Jewels to amplify Black's voice.

Selena Gomez has handed over his Intagram account to the rapper and activist Killer mike in an effort to highlight systemic racism.

The pop star and actress announced last week that she has recruited academics and activists to provide fans and supporters with insight into the issues that have caused the global Black Lives Matter protests, and after launching the initiative with the movement's co-founder. . Alice Garza, New York writer and professor at Columbia University Jelani Cobband Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University Sarah Elizabeth LewisThe 27-year-old gave Killer Mike her platform on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

"Right now, a lot of people are asking what they can do," Mike, real name Michael Render, said in the first of a series of posts via the star's Instagram Stories platform. "How can they make a difference? I always say start locally. Support local candidates and support grassroots groups in your community."

In another post, he shared an image of a billboard reminding people to vote.

"I appreciate the protests and demonstrations," he added. "Beyond that, one of the most important things you can do to improve your community is to map, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize."

Announcing his plan to share his Instagram account with academic and academic activists, Gómez wrote: "I have been struggling to find out what to say to spread the word about this important moment in history."

"After thinking about the best way to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from black voices. In the next few days I will highlight influential leaders and give them the opportunity to take over my Instagram so they can speak directly to everyone. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. "