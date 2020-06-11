See Pete Davidson's touching tribute to his late dad

Pete davidson you are giving back to a cause that is close to your heart.
During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Saturday night live star paid tribute to his late father Scott Davidson, who was the first responder who was killed in the line of duty in the attacks of September 11, 2001, with a special donation in his honor.
Joined by her mother Amy DavidsonPete shared that he had donated to Answer The Call, which provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police, fire and EMS personnel who were killed in the line of duty, and explained the profound your family's connection to the charity.
"Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my father passed away," he said to the host. Jimmy Kimmel "Help the firefighters and EMS workers who died in the line of duty and help their families."
Shifting gears, the mother-son duo discussed Pete's upcoming movie The King of Staten Island, which is a semi-autobiographical story of Pete's life that reflects how he faced the death of his father. When Amy spoke about the movie, she revealed that it was exciting to watch it.
"I saw the movie when they had a screen in town for the family and I think I cried most of the time," he said. "And I want to see it again."
Despite not being able to celebrate the film's premiere with a premiere, the mother-of-two shared that she is grateful that production was not affected by the pandemic.
"I mean, I really wanted (the premiere) of Pete because it's a great moment, like, it's a great crazy moment that you want to see your son achieve," he explained. "But it's fine. I feel like we were lucky to film it last summer because it was, if it were this summer, who knows when it would have happened and I feel blessed in so many ways about it."
In the movie, fans can expect cameos from members of Pete's royal family, including Amy and her grandfather, who plays her grandfather in the movie. "He almost came to set every day and then one day (director) Judd (Apatow) It was like, "Let's make him your real grandfather," Pete recalled. "And he said he could tell how well he was doing because there were pork chops on the set."
As for his mother's cameo, the Set it up Star joked that Amy is not difficult to lose: "She is an extra nurse and you can see her in the movie because when she comes in, she just looks straight through the camera barrel."