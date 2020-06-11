See Pete Davidson's touching tribute to his late dad

Pete davidson you are giving back to a cause that is close to your heart.

During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Saturday night live star paid tribute to his late father Scott Davidson, who was the first responder who was killed in the line of duty in the attacks of September 11, 2001, with a special donation in his honor.

Joined by her mother Amy DavidsonPete shared that he had donated to Answer The Call, which provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police, fire and EMS personnel who were killed in the line of duty, and explained the profound your family's connection to the charity.

"Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my father passed away," he said to the host. Jimmy Kimmel "Help the firefighters and EMS workers who died in the line of duty and help their families."