Scottish student campaign to teach black history in schools

A Scottish student has launched a petition to request compulsory teaching of black history in schools.

Tobe Amamize, 17, said she was inspired by the Black Lives Matter to campaign for children to be informed about the nation's involvement in colonialism and slavery.

She said: "The petition was inspired by the response and the recent events that took place regarding the death of George Floyd.

"I am sure that many have seen and have begun to see movements around the world for Black Lives Matter."

"But for genuine and lasting change there must be a change in the educational system on how to approach black history because racism thrives on ignorance.

"Ignorance can only be fought through education.

Tobe claims that Scotland's failure to recognize its racist past is a form of racism in itself.

She said: "We as a country have done a very good job of concealing our links with the slave trade and colonialism, which is the context of racism.

"It only takes a minute to look at the street names in Glasgow to really see this.

"Our current educational system has failed to combat racism and by educating people about events, including those that we are not proud of in our history, we can promote the vision of eradicating ignorance."

"As a black Scotsman, I have experienced racism first hand even at school.

"We need to start educating our younger generation so that ignorance can stop."

Tobe added: "I ask the Scottish government to look at how we teach black history in the Scottish school.

"It has been overlooked and forgotten and has not been thoroughly studied.

"The new type of racism is that racism does not exist here, without even acknowledging that racism is a problem in today's society."