Scottish mural of George Floyd defaced with the & # 39; neo-Nazi & # 39; symbol

A Scottish mural honoring George Floyd has been smashed.

Graffiti artist Symon Mathieson felt "ashamed,quot; of the Dundee people after the portrait was disfigured in the Hilltown area of ​​the city.

They painted the word "black,quot; from "Black Lives Matter,quot; and the name Floyd.







(Image: UGC)



They also painted a white cross or a Celtic cross, a well-known KKK symbol, on his face.

The Anti-Defamation League's hate symbol database describes the sign as "one of the most important and commonly used white supremacist symbols,quot; and highlights its common use by neo-Nazis, skinheads, and the Ku Klux Klan.

The word "Black,quot; was painted with white paint, leaving the motto at the bottom to simply read, "Live the stuff," and Mr. Floyd's last name also has paint painted on it.

Symon said: "This is clearly someone with a ridiculous opinion, and I think it proves my point that racism still exists here.

"This is still a huge problem. I am embarrassed by the people of Dundee."

Joy Gansh, a black activist and protest organizer, said: "It is a shock, but honestly, I am not that surprised."

"I knew this was going to happen, I just didn't think it would be this soon."

"It is a slap that they decided to counter BLM with this vandalism."

Floyd's death, which autopsies say was caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has sparked outrage in the United States and around the world.

The artist hoped that his work would show solidarity with those protesting, while illuminating the existence of racism in Dundee.

Council leader John Alexander and his conservative colleague for the ferry, Philip Scott, are among those who have commented on the matter.

Scottish police have been contacted for comment.