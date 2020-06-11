Scott Evans and Justin Sylvester talk about World of Dance protests

Among the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, police reform and racial equality is Access Hollywood and Dance world host Scott Evans, who joined his friend E! Justin Sylvester in his last episode of Just sip to talk about marching through the streets of Los Angeles and much more.
In one particular protest, Evans recalled receiving tear gas and being hit in the head with a rubber bullet, which he decided to keep.
"As I thought, I never want to forget what that was like," Evans explained on the podcast. "I don't want to ever forget, you know, because in a few years, you remember a part of this. You remember various details of that. I never want to forget where just to say, 'Black lives matter' was not,quot; what enough ".
He added that he was particularly grateful to be part of the protests last weekend in Los Angeles, where thousands attended peaceful protests. Evans described the scene as "just people for blocks and blocks and blocks," all without "an incident."
Sylvester himself has attended a series of protests, although as he explained in his podcast, he was initially hesitant to go due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Until I saw someone's Instagram and there was a protest that started in Beverly Hills, and when I looked at the crowd, I was 60 percent white," Sylvester began. "And it was the young, the old, the people with their children. And I thought to myself, okay, if this is about you and your future, and the future of your children and this is important to you, what the hell Are you going to let other non-black people say 'black lives matter' and won't you? "
Evans, who had been trying to convince Sylvester to join him for social drinks and away from the backyard, was pleasantly surprised by the change of heart. "And when I tell you, Justin raised his butt so fast …" she said, laughing.
Beyond protesting, the two also discussed how people can be not only allies of the BLM movement, but what Evans called "accomplices."
"With an accomplice, you have skin in the game. You are active," he explained. "Because an ally, you can say, 'Yes, yes, no, I agree'. But with an accomplice, you are in business."
Sylvester agreed with the idea that it is important for people to be active in their alliance, but with a caveat.
"I think sometimes we want people to do more and we hope for more and it's, 'Give me more … You can't be this, you have to be this now,'" Sylvester told Evans. "And it's okay to talk about it and I think everyone has a different level of how comfortable they feel and how awake they are, but I'm not going to push people who are here to listen, learn and change their way of thinking."
He continued: "Because I often feel that if I had two million accomplices in the world and that's it, we could change something. But if the other 200 million people in the world are not allies, the next generation will have to do this because no one taught anyone the right from the wrong. "
For Sylvester, allies have to be "ready to listen and learn and ready to pass it on to the next generation." As minimum"
And, while it may seem strange at first, Evans wants his white and non-black friends "to go ahead and feel comfortable being called racists."
"And listen to me, it's not because the word 'racist' is cold or easy to hear, but that if you are a particular white person, your existence allows you to benefit from the racist system in society," Evans said. "So, whether or not you have directly contributed to that racism, you benefit from it. And so, be willing to acknowledge that, be willing to accept that, because as soon as we get past your sensitivity about being called racist, then we can go back to the job of really correcting the behavior and the system. "
Sylvester told Evans that his approach with his friends is a little more direct.
"You are kinder than I am, because when they say, 'Well, it's awkward to say things …' Well, yes, try to live it. It's awkward!" Sylvester said. "But I appreciate people who are willing to send those text messages and say 'I don't know what to say' because that means you are willing to learn and accept what to say."
However, what you don't want are repetitive questions about how you feel. Sylvester even provided a useful analogy: "You know when your birthday is and you get up that morning and get some text messages from & # 39; happy birthday & # 39 ;, and at the end of the day, you have received 50 text messages from & # 39; happy birthday & # 39;, 25 posts on Instagram and some Facebook messages? And although you know that it comes from a very nice place, do you still feel overwhelmed and have to respond and just want to enjoy your birthday? "
"Now imagine if every day for two Sundays it was your birthday," he added. "It's hard. Don't ask me a question. Just say, 'Thinking of you! I saw this, I thought you would like it. Hahaha. Or something."
For more information on protests and aliases, as well as internal information on Dance world season four, listen to the full Just sip episode here.