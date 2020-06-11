Scott Evans and Justin Sylvester talk about World of Dance protests

Among the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, police reform and racial equality is Access Hollywood and Dance world host Scott Evans, who joined his friend E! Justin Sylvester in his last episode of Just sip to talk about marching through the streets of Los Angeles and much more.

In one particular protest, Evans recalled receiving tear gas and being hit in the head with a rubber bullet, which he decided to keep.

"As I thought, I never want to forget what that was like," Evans explained on the podcast. "I don't want to ever forget, you know, because in a few years, you remember a part of this. You remember various details of that. I never want to forget where just to say, 'Black lives matter' was not,quot; what enough ".

He added that he was particularly grateful to be part of the protests last weekend in Los Angeles, where thousands attended peaceful protests. Evans described the scene as "just people for blocks and blocks and blocks," all without "an incident."

Sylvester himself has attended a series of protests, although as he explained in his podcast, he was initially hesitant to go due to the coronavirus pandemic.