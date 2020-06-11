School attack in Slovakia: Knifeman kills one, injures five before being shot dead by police

A man armed with a knife attacked a school in Slovakia on Thursday, killing one person and injuring at least five before police killed him, authorities said.

It happened in the northern city of Vrutky, about 180 kilometers from Bratislava, at the United School, which takes children from kindergarten to high school.

The victim was the deputy principal of the high school, according to authorities. Three adults and two children were treated at a hospital in Martin, the Slovak rescue service said, without giving further details.

The attacker was identified as a 22-year-old man from the nearby town of Martin, who is said to have been a former student of the school. The police shot him dead about 200 meters from the school.

"He broke the glass door to enter, the staff tried to stop him and used a knife he had brought with him," Slovakian Police Chief Milan Lucansky said on Facebook.

"He inflicted a fatal injury on the assistant principal and wounded a caregiver, then entered the interior of the building where he severely wounded a teacher, then two children whom he stabbed multiple times," he continued.

"Then he tried to escape while the janitor ran to catch him. A police officer started chasing but tried to defend himself with the knife, so they (the police) used their weapons and killed him."

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said she felt great sorrow and offered her condolences to the victims' families and support for the wounded, teachers and police.

The Interior Minister went to the scene while Prime Minister Igor Matovic interrupted a meeting in the Czech Republic to convey "sincere condolences,quot; to the victim's family.

"Unfortunately, there are crazy people living among us and we cannot avoid such a situation," said Matovic.