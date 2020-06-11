Sarah Pinsker's novel "A Song for a New Day" in Works As TV Series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Pinsker's latest novel A song for a new day Winner of the Nebula 2020 Award, is in the works for the small screen. Mulan Producer Jason T. Reed is developing a television series based on the novel through his Jason T. Reed productions.

The book follows a young talent scout whose childhood was shaped by isolation from terrorist attacks and global pandemics, and her strained relationship with an inspiring musician as they navigate a world where public gatherings are illegal and making human connections is more difficult than ever. Pinsker's novel was published in 2019 before the current global pandemic.

Last month, Pinsker and A song for a new day he won the 2020 Nebula Prize for the best novel. The organization annually recognizes the best science fiction or fantasy works published in the United States.

"Sarah has written an incredibly prophetic and captivating novel," said Reed. "His characters are really complex; They capture both the anxiety and endurance of living in difficult times. We are excited to delve deeper into the world Sarah has created and bring this emotional and relevant story to life. "

Jessica Matthews will develop the project on behalf of Jason T. Reed Productions.

Pinsker is also the author of more than fifty short fiction works, and her first collection, Sooner or later everything falls into the sea, is this year's winner of the Philip K. Dick Award. Your novelette Our Lady of the Open Path he won the Nebula Prize in 2016 and another novel, In joy, knowing the abyss behind, was the winner of the Sturgeon Prize in 2014. Her stories have been translated into Chinese, Spanish, French and Italian, among other languages, and have been nominated for the Nebula, Hugo, Locus, Eugie and World Fantasy Awards. Pinsker is also a singer / songwriter with three albums on various independent labels (the third with her rock band, the Stalking Horses) and a fourth on the job.

Jason T. Reed Productions is preparing for the launch of the live-action film adaptation of Mulan directed by Niki Caro, starring Yifei Liu, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, and Gong Li, for The Walt Disney Company.

Most recently, Reed served as executive producer on The crossing and Of kings and prophets for ABC, and the production of Michael Bay Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature for Paramount Pictures. Before starting production, Reed was Executive Vice President and General Manager at Walt Disney Studios, specializing in franchise management and international film production.

In addition to his film and television work, Reed co-founded and is the editor of Brick Moon Fiction, a media company that produces original science fiction short stories and audio dramas. It also recently launched a new company, Kid Pod Theater, which focuses on providing high-quality family entertainment to the podcast.

Pinsker is represented by Circle of Confusion and Kim-Mei Kirtland of the Howard Morhaim Literary Agency.