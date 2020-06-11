San Luis Obispo Sheriff reports shooting in Paso Robles; Possibly found "ambush,quot; gunman – Up News Info San Francisco

PASO ROBLES (Up News Info SF) – Paso Robles authorities reported that there was shooting Thursday afternoon as sheriff's officers and police continued to search for the gunman who shot an agent and killed a second victim on Wednesday.

Paso Robles police tweeted about an active shooter in the area of ​​Highway 46 and Ramada Drive shortly after 2:15 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the new shooting incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The tweet asked the public to avoid the Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road area.

The sheriff's office said a reverse 911 on-site refuge message was issued to those within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road in Paso Robles due to police activity.

Authorities have not confirmed that the suspect was found in Wednesday's shooting as police continued to flood the area in response to the latest shooting incident.

As of Wednesday, Mason James Lira, a passerby who allegedly ambushed a San Luis Obispo County deputy and was wanted for the murder of a homeless man, started an intense hunt across the state.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect and asked Northern California residents, especially those in the Monterey area, to be on the lookout for Lira, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began when Lara opened fire on a Paso Robles police station around 3:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said.

Staff on duty at the station at 900 Park Street observed the suspect outside his building who was armed with a firearm and began shooting at the police building. The police department requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and CHP. The suspect began shooting at the patrol cars as they entered the downtown Paso Robles area.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., two officers were searching the city center when they were attacked by the suspect. The suspect shot one of the officers in the face. The deputy's partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The bullet remains lodged in his head and is in serious condition, he said.

“We feel that this was an ambush; that he planned it, that he intended for officers to leave the police department and attack them, "Parkinson said.

The shooting occurred within a few minutes, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Two sheriff's deputies were shot when they arrived on the scene, injuring one. His partner returned fire, Cipolla said.

The deputy was flown to a trauma center outside the area. Since then he has been identified as MP Nicholas Dreyfus.

The sheriff's office said the body of the second victim was discovered Wednesday morning near the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles, a few blocks from where the agent was shot earlier. .

Lewis said the unidentified victim was a 58-year-old man who appeared to be a homeless person sitting or sleeping near the tracks. Lewis said the man was shot in the back of the head only once.

An intense search for the gunman in downtown Paso Robles concluded without finding the suspect, but the Paso Robles center remained closed after that for evidence processing.

Authorities said they believed he was a lone gunman.