San Francisco teacher organizes fundraising effort to help undocumented workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Even before Governor Newsom promised state funds to help undocumented workers during the pandemic, hundreds of San Francisco educators pledged part of their federal stimulus checks.

During the on-site shelter, Frank Lara couldn't stop thinking about his fifth graders at Buena Vista Horace Mann Elementary School in the Mission District.

Many of the students and their families would not receive federal stimulus checks.

“For many of our families, undocumented families, all they have is their hands. All they have is their work. And they have to work two, three jobs to run an entire family in San Francisco, which is extremely expensive, "said Lara.

Lara decided to ask the members of the teachers union to donate part of their federal stimulus checks.

"If we give more, more families will benefit," he reasoned.

With the support of their union, United Educators of San Francisco, nearly 300 members have raised more than $ 110,000 in aid.

"Any piece of compassion and humanity, and there has been a lot, keeps us going," said Union President Susan Solomon.

Applications are being processed through UndocuFund, a coalition of community groups like PODER nonprofit.

Civic Participation Organizer PODER, Amy Aguilera, says the need is great.

"We have families who live two to three families in one house and they have all lost their jobs," Aguilera said.

Organizers say undocumented families can receive up to $ 1,000 per household.

Veronica plans to use the money to rent. She said her landlord threatened to evict her family of five people after her husband lost his construction job.

"It means a lot," Veronica said through an interpreter. "The bills keep coming, the rent keeps coming, regardless of our situation. And we can't make any more cuts to our budget. "

Organizers said educators donated an average of nearly $ 400 per person to the fund.

Educators have donated a tenth of the $ 1.2 million UndocuFund has raised from all sources.

It has received more than 9,200 applications and has awarded 506 grants so far.

Lara himself gave $ 1,000 of his own stimulus check. Other teachers like Cassondra Curiel also donated money.

"Frank is a great leader," said Curiel. "It does not shy away from topics that have traditionally been viewed as taboo or overly sensitive."

"With what little we have, if we can contribute and give and share, we can all really stand up together," said Lara.

So, for leading a campaign to donate federal stimulus checks to undocumented immigrants, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Frank Lara.