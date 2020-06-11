Samantha Ware: Lea Michele threatened to fire me from Glee

Samantha Ware He says read Michele went so far as to threaten his job during his time as co-stars in Joy.
In a new interview with Variety, the actress details Michele's alleged behavior towards her and other people who work on the set of the music television series. Earlier this month, Ware publicly accused Michele of doing her experience in Joy a "living hell,quot;. After many other castmates showed up on their own accounts accusing Michele of mistreatment, she issued a public apology.
"I knew that from day one when I tried to introduce myself," Ware recalled of his first impression of Michele. "There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided she didn't like it, it was very apparent. It was after I did my first performance, that's when it started: the silent treatment, the looks, the look, the voice comments low, the strange passive aggressiveness. It all piled up. "
Ware, who appeared in the sixth season of Joy As a recurring guest character, she described an incident in which Michele reprimanded her in front of the cast, extras, and crew.
"When you're shooting a scene, sometimes the camera is on you and sometimes it's not, but you still have to be on the scene," Ware explained. "The camera was not on us, so it's not like we had to perform at full speed, but apparently, I was being silly when the camera was not on me, and she took it as disrespect for her,quot; .
Ware continued: "He waited until the scene ended and stopped in the middle of the stage and made a,quot; come here "gesture, like a mother does with her child."
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
When Ware rejected Michele's request, she told him Variety, "… that's when he decided to threaten my job and said he would call (creator of the series) Ryan Murphy to come and say goodbye. "
Describing the alleged confrontation as "terrifying," Ware later said that Michele's behavior intensified during a private conversation.
"When I tried to speak for myself, he told me to shut my mouth. He said he didn't deserve to have that job," Ware said. "She talked about how she has reigned. And here's the thing: I fully understood that, and was ready to say," This is your show. I'm not here to be disrespectful. "But at the time, we had already passed respect and she was just abusing her power."
According to Ware, she never filed a formal complaint against Michele with the network or the studio, noting that Variety that the star's alleged actions "were nothing new."
"I guess because it was so common, my case didn't seem that important," Ware said. "I remember the first day I spoke and unfortunately no one did anything. They just shrugged, like 'That's her.' No one was stopping these things, which is a problem because the environment was helping to perpetuate this abuse."
Michele's team declined to comment on Ware's allegations included in VarietyThe Story of In her initial apology statement, the 33-year-old woman promised "to be better in the future."
Jesse Grant / Getty Images
"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused." Michele said in part. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings."
Regarding her decision to speak about Michele, Ware said she couldn't remain silent after seeing her former mourning co-star. George Floyddeath in a Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A HELL?!?! CAUSE I WILL NEVER FORGET," Ware tweeted in response. "I THINK HE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF I ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU WOULD ENTER MY WIG! AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLYWOOD …"
Detailing Michele's alleged comments, which Ware perceived as being accused of race, she said. Variety, "I had a problem because I had laughed (when I saw a scene) and that's when the comment of 'I'm going to put on my wig' occurred. Some laughed and others gasped. It was mortifying. The whole point was so she would embarrass me. People would listen to her, but no one would stand up to her. "
Ware said that by sharing his experience, he hopes others feel empowered to speak out against injustice.
"I shouldn't have to take my tweet. When you tweet, 'Black lives matter', that would mean you have an understanding of what that hashtag means, but it's clearly not," he said.
"Does Lea even know what microaggression is? I don't know. All his apology did was claim he hadn't learned anything. Am I calling Lea racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that suits whites. "