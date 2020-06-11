Samantha Ware: Lea Michele threatened to fire me from Glee

Samantha Ware He says read Michele went so far as to threaten his job during his time as co-stars in Joy.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress details Michele's alleged behavior towards her and other people who work on the set of the music television series. Earlier this month, Ware publicly accused Michele of doing her experience in Joy a "living hell,quot;. After many other castmates showed up on their own accounts accusing Michele of mistreatment, she issued a public apology.

"I knew that from day one when I tried to introduce myself," Ware recalled of his first impression of Michele. "There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided she didn't like it, it was very apparent. It was after I did my first performance, that's when it started: the silent treatment, the looks, the look, the voice comments low, the strange passive aggressiveness. It all piled up. "

Ware, who appeared in the sixth season of Joy As a recurring guest character, she described an incident in which Michele reprimanded her in front of the cast, extras, and crew.