SAG-AFTRA leaders call on police unions to change "or lose all support" – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA leaders today called on police unions to change with the times "or to lose all support from their union organizations and the general public."

In a joint statement, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White said: “We support the convening of a meeting of affiliated unions, including law enforcement unions, to discuss the police reforms and the necessary systemic change. We support working directly with affiliated police unions to bring about significant changes in the culture of discrimination and brutality of law enforcement. ”

Many critics believe that police union rules often prevent bad policemen from being fired, and Carteris, who is vice president of the AFL-CIO, said she made several recommendations to her committees last week. They include an expression of support for Black Lives Matter; a call for "all affiliated members of the AFL-CIO to explicitly and loudly demand that police unions reject officers who attack blacks"; and convene "all parts of the labor movement, including unaffiliated unions, to issue a public statement condemning racial injustice."

Carteris and White failed to join the WGA East in asking that the AFL-CIO disaffiliate with the International Union of Police Associations, a labor organization representing more than 100,000 police officers across the country.

In their statement, Carteris and White also urged police unions to "dismantle the structures they have erected that have been used to protect officers who engage in acts of racial violence, racial profiling, and other racist and illegal conduct towards blacks and other citizens of this country. " . This includes all the steps necessary to change the provisions of collective bargaining agreements and other practices and protocols that stand in the way of police departments being strong advocates of all people rather than tools of oppression against blacks. " .

They also noted that "As a union representing members and staff who have been personally and directly affected by police violence, we recognize the simplicity and simultaneous complexity of the challenges facing police unions at this time in our nation's history." .

Here is the full statement by Carteris and Young from SAG-AFTRA:

As a union representing members and staff who have been personally and directly affected by police violence, we recognize the simplicity and the simultaneous complexity of the challenges facing police unions at this time in our nation's history. Accordingly, we affirm the following:

Black Lives Matter.

We reject and denounce police brutality and corrupt systems that for decades supported a culture of racism, injustice and brutality. We stand in solidarity with all those who have suffered injustice and violence at the hands of law enforcement. Police organizations must change.

Real change is more than just talking. It is action. We call for real change and we are ready to work for it and fight for it.

Police unions must confront those structures that facilitate racist and illegal misconduct.

Last week, President Carteris, who is also vice president of the AFL-CIO, He made several recommendations to his committees.

President Carteris's recommendations were: 1) to express public support for Black Lives Matter, 2) to call on all AFL-CIO affiliate members to explicitly and loudly demand that police unions reject officers who they attack blacks, and 3) bring together all parts of the labor movement, including unaffiliated unions, to issue a public statement condemning racial injustice.

To these recommendations we now add a fourth: Police unions must dismantle the structures they have erected that have been used to protect officers who engage in acts of racial violence, racial discrimination, and other racist and illegal conduct towards blacks and other citizens of this country. This includes all the steps necessary to change the provisions of collective bargaining agreements and other practices and protocols that stand in the way of police departments being strong advocates for all people rather than tools of oppression against blacks.

We support surveillance with integrity. These concepts are not inconsistent.

We recognize those brothers and sisters who are police officers and who work tirelessly and legally to serve us and protect us from harm. We do not believe that this demand for change in unions is inconsistent with the celebration of police officers who do their jobs with integrity. We know from experience that unions face and must face their problems, learn from their mistakes, and evolve into better organizations and worker representatives.

We believe that we have the opportunity to make tomorrow better than today. We call on the police unions to seize this opportunity and reform their culture and practice. Black lives matter and our police must support this truth in every way.

Tomorrow may be better than today. We are ready to participate

We support convening a meeting of affiliated unions, including law enforcement unions, to discuss police reforms and necessary systemic changes. We support working directly with affiliated police unions to bring about significant changes in the culture of discrimination and brutality of law enforcement.

We call on the police unions to take advantage of this opportunity. They must rise to the occasion or lose all support from their union organizations and the general public.