The Russian space agency and its officials have apparently been turned sour by the achievements of SpaceX and the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Russia's comments were initially positive and congratulatory regarding the Crew Dragon launch and docking, but things have changed in the past few weeks.

Russia says SpaceX is at war with Boeing, not Russia.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon has proven its worth to NASA. The spacecraft nailed its unmanned flight to the ISS and followed up on a manned mission just a couple of weeks ago. Crew Dragon remains docked on the International Space Station as we speak, but once he returns his crew safely to Earth, he'll earn a coveted NASA certification, which will officially add him to NASA's lineup and allow the space agency to send a crew into space whenever you want.

Russia has been watching all this with great interest. The Russian space agency Roscosmos was chosen by NASA to send its astronauts into space since the space shuttle program closed. Several Roscosmos officials have responded to the successful Crew Dragon manned mission in the days that followed, and not all has been congratulatory.

Shortly after Crew Dragon successfully launched with astronauts on board, SpaceX chief Elon Musk launched a playful jab to Russia during a press conference. Musk was quoted as saying "the trampoline is working," which was a reference to some unclear comments made by Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos.

Rogozin had previously commented that the United States could "use a trampoline,quot; to send its astronauts into space. Now that the United States has its own way of sending space travelers skyward without depending on Russia, Musk's joke caught the attention of Rogozin, who was surprisingly happy about it.

"Please convey my heartfelt regards to @elonmusk (I loved his joke) and the @SpaceX team," Rogozin commented on Twitter. "We look forward to further cooperation!" Rogozin also tagged NASA administration Jim Bridenstine, Roscosmos's Twitter account, as well as NASA in the tweet.

Roscosmos' own official word was much less optimistic. "We really don't understand the hysteria caused by the successful launch of a Crew Dragon spacecraft," said Vladimir Ustimenko, a spokesman for Roscosmos, in a statement. "What should have happened a long time ago happened."

How Up News Info Technica Rogozin's positive comments reportedly quickly disappeared from Twitter, along with her entire Twitter account, making her an official Roscosmos account. He followed that movement by publishing an opinion piece in Forbes in which he seems more ardent than his comments on Twitter suggested.

"Elon Musk did not shoot us down, he shot down his Boeing compatriots and passed them on at the start of flight tests," Rogozin said in the article. "This war is theirs, but not ours." He also criticized the costs associated with the launches, stating that Russia is doing things on a much lower budget, emphasizing the value of the Russian Soyuz rocket platform.

You really aren't wrong about these things. SpaceX completely embarrassed Boeing by defeating them and delivering Crew Dragon to NASA long before Boeing's own Starliner. You may also be right about the cost, at least for now. The amount of money spent on these launches is really high, but since NASA has already approved the use of pre-flown rockets for its future missions, things could quickly change in favor of affordability.

Image Source: NASA