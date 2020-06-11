Russell Westbrook is producing new Docuseries about the Tulsa Race massacre in 1921

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook is taking on the new role of Hollywood executive producer. The NBA superstar has partnered with celebrated documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson for a new series of docuseries about the 1921 Tulsa massacre, which is known for being "the worst incident of racial violence in the history of the United States."

According to the producer Blackfin (which also produced Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez), the project is titled Terror in Tulsa: the rise and fall of Black Wall Street, and its launch will coincide with the centenary of the horrible incident.

The series will narrate the events that occurred on May 31 and June 1, 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which ended with more than 300 African Americans killed and thousands more displaced from the city's Greenwood district.

Locals referred to the prosperous district as Black Wall Street, and at the time it was the richest black community in the country. However, 35 square blocks of the district were literally burned down by white residents after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

Before Westbrook joined the Houston Rockets, he spent 11 seasons with the Thunder. He says it was during his time in Oklahoma City that he learned of the Tulsa massacre.

"Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the state's rich and seedy history," said Westbrook. “When I heard about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa almost 100 years ago, I knew it was a story I wanted to tell. It is annoying that the atrocities that occurred at that time are still so relevant today. It is important that we discover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change in the future. "

Fellow NBA superstar Lebron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, are also making a documentary on Black Wall Street. That director for that project is Salima Koroma. They announced the project on June 1 following protests by George Floyd. It was also the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre.

Cineflix Productions also has limited documentary series on titled works. Black wall street. It will be directed by Dream Hampton, the executive producer of Surviving R. Kelly.

Stanley Nelson, who directs the Westbrook docuseries, is also set to direct the documentary. Attica for Showtime, which deals with the 1971 prison rebellion in New York State.



