Russell Simmons denies sexual assault allegations made in HBO documentary

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Russell Simmons sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he again denied allegations of raping and sexually assaulting more than two dozen women.

The allegations reappeared after the recent release of the HBO Max documentary On The Record.

Several of his alleged victims detailed their disturbingly similar experiences with the former music mogul, but Simmons says he is only guilty of being a player.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR