Russell Simmons denies sexual assault allegations made in HBO documentary

Russell Simmons sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he again denied allegations of raping and sexually assaulting more than two dozen women.

The allegations reappeared after the recent release of the HBO Max documentary On The Record.

Several of his alleged victims detailed their disturbingly similar experiences with the former music mogul, but Simmons says he is only guilty of being a player.

"I haven't seen it, but I am aware," Simmons told Charlamagne Tha God. "I know what I'm guilty of. And I've been unconscious, like a playboy, and today the title is appropriate for a womanizer. So I'm guilty of that."

Simmons also added that he was disappointed to hear that Oprah Winfrey walked away from the document.

"Enter Queen Oprah, who is an investigative journalist," added Simmons. "And I said to him, 'It will in no way advance when I introduce 30 or so witnesses who came forward after they saw their friends, children, and parishioners on television.' So I felt very sure she was leaving. She walked away and said the stories had inconsistencies. "