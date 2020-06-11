Russell Simmons' accusers call him after a recent interview

Russell Simmons' accusers have called him after his interview with The Breakfast Club.

During the interview, Simmons denied having sexually assaulted any of his accusers, but they call him a liar.

"I'm sitting here struggling with my emotions as I watch tweets #OnTheRecord about one of the most painful experiences of my life. Reaffirmation, supportive comments I don't know how to respond to. There is no playbook on this kind of thing. And now this & # 39 ;, tweeted former model Sil Lai Abrams.

"The biggest radio show in the black community has just given a big middle finger to black women and survivors of sexual assault. This is obscene @breakfastclubam."

Former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon also weighed in on the interview: "Teaching your daughters to have 'limits' and saying 'no' won't protect them from rapists like you @. UncleRUSH. I said & # 39; NO & # 39; … & # 39; STOP & # 39; … & # 39; PLEASE & # 39; … & # 39; I START YOU & # 39; .. .and I cried, while you ripped my clothes off, you pinned me down and told me to stop fighting. F * ck to the end, "Dixon wrote.

The two women detailed their alleged encounters with Simmons in the new HBO documentary, On The Record.

