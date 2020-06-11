Rosie O & # 39; Donnell's teenage daughter reveals she has been drugged and "sexually touched inappropriately,quot;

In a heartbreaking moment for a mother, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell seemed shocked to learn that her 17-year-old daughter had been drugged and assaulted while the couple filmed a TikTok video for the teenager's channel.

Vivienne Rose O & # 39; Donnell shared the clip on May 13, participating in one of the popular challenges of & # 39; put a finger down & # 39; of the application, in which he raised 10 fingers and lowered one for each listed sexist experience he has personally suffered.

Rosie, 58, stood by her side and lowered her fingers to indicate that she and her friends had been drugged and touched her inappropriately, and that the comedian and his mother of five seemed shocked and shocked by the revelations.

The original challenge was recorded by Sarah Biggers, who recounted several common negative experiences of women and girls.

The audio from that original clip played over Vivienne's video, as she lowered a finger for each statement that applied to her.

With her fingers, Vivienne first admitted that she had been "drugged,quot; in the past.

As the count on her hands goes from ten to nine, Rosie's head spins rapidly, and she appears to be surprised by the disheartening news.

He is still shocked when Vivienne shows that her friends have also been drugged.

Vivienne also admits that they have followed her, and walks to her car with her keys or pepper spray as a weapon, two facts that receive less reaction from Rosie.

Vivienne, whom Rosie calls Vivi, was born to Rosie's ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, in 2002 after becoming pregnant by artificial insemination.

17 years ago: Vivienne, whom Rosie calls Vivi, was born to Rosie's ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, in 2002 after becoming pregnant by artificial insemination.

Family: Rosie and Kelli also adopted Parker, 25, Chelsea, 22, and Blake, 20. He also has a seven-year-old Dakota with his ex-wife Michelle Rounds (who died in 2017).

But when Vivienne lowers her finger to indicate that she has been "sexually touched inappropriately," Rosie's head jerks and her eyebrows rise above her sunglasses.

Vivienne has not explained her experiences, nor revealed whether she and her mother discussed them in more detail after the video was made.

Rosie has also been quiet in the video.

However, the couple made a few videos together for TikTok to keep busy during quarantine, and Rosie even shared some on her Instagram page. In one, the couple performs a choreographed dance, and in another, they synchronize their lips with & # 39; It Wasn & # 39; t Me & # 39; from Shaggy.

Vivienne, whom Rosie calls Vivi, was born to Rosie's ex-wife Kelli Carpenter in 2002 by artificial insemination.

Rosie and Kelli also adopted Parker, 25, Chelsea, 22, and Blake, 20. In addition, the TV star has Dakota, 7, with his late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who died in 2017. .