Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional COVID-19 deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 321 recently confirmed cases and seven more deaths, for a total of 9,911 cases and 372 deaths across the county.

Of the 227 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 73 were cared for in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 5,563 people had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 176 additional cases and four more deaths, for a total of 6,593 cases and 225 deaths across the county.

The county reported that approximately 3,931 patients had recovered from the disease.

Ventura County reported 23 new cases and three more deaths, for a total of 1,404 cases and 38 deaths. The county reported that it had 297 active quarantined cases and 1,069 have been recovered.

The county said 41 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday night, 143,117 Riverside County residents had been evaluated, 79,337 San Bernardino County residents had been evaluated, and 33,922 Ventura County residents had been evaluated.