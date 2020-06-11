Rising Comedian & TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper signs with WME – Up News Info

Sarah Cooper, the up-and-coming comedian who exploded during COVID-19 with her impressions of President Trump, has signed with WME.

The agency will represent Cooper while receiving great interest after a series of online videos. His & # 39;How… & # 39; series that launches on TikTok and other social platforms has had tens of millions of visits. His impression that Trump suggests people inject bleach to stop the coronavirus has garnered more than 20 million visits online.

Her satirical lip sync impressions have been praised by people like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Chrissy Teigen, Ellen Degeneres, and Bette Midler.

Jerry Seinfeld is also a fan and told Up News Info: “I discovered Sarah Cooper the other day, someone posted a little video of her acting when Trump injected himself with the idea of ​​bleach. I thought it made it a lot more fun than it could have been because it performed so well. Then I saw some of her stand up and I really liked it. "

Cooper has also written bestselling books including 100 tricks to looking smart in meetings and How to be successful without harming men's feelings and he was also a writer in Sciences! the animated series created by Archer's Neal Holman that aired on Syfy's animated block.

Next, she's set to write a modern, comical version of Dale Carnegie's best-selling book. How to win friends and influence people for audible originals.

She continues to be managed by Chris Burns at AGI Entertainment and her literary agent is Susan Raihofer at the David Black Agency.