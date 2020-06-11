Ricky Velez sets HBO special comedy executive produced by Judd Apatow – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ricky VelezThe King of Staten Island) meets with Judd Apatow for his first HBO comedy special. The untitled special will be recorded later this year.

Velez is working with Apatow again after working together on the feature The King of Staten Island, which Apatow co-wrote, directed, and produced, and Vélez appeared and co-produced.

Apatow will executive produce the special with Velez, along with Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Neal Marshall, and Dave Sirulnick. Mike Bonfiglio (from HBO Make it last: a portrait of the Avett brothers) will direct the special and produce with Josh Church.

"We love Ricky's attitude and comical honesty. We couldn't be happier to make his first hour special with him," said Nina Rosenstein, HBO's executive vice president of programming.

"I met Ricky Vélez when he acted and co-produced, The King of Staten Island"Apatow said." He's a brilliantly funny and insightful comedy voice. I'm so excited to be able to work with him on his first HBO special. "

New York City live actor and comedian Velez was a correspondent for Comedy Central The Night Show with Larry Wilmoreand has appeared on Netflix Nobody's teacher, HBO Crash and Comedy Central This week in the comedy cellar. Named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch", Velez, a native of Queens, NY, was also named "The Funniest Comedian in New York" by the Caroline Comedy Club and appeared in the fifth annual "Comics to Watch "from Comedy Central and the New York Comedy Festival.

Then you can see it in Apatow The King of Staten Island, starring Pete Davidson and Bill Burr, on June 12. The film, a semi-autobiographical comedy drama about Pete Davidson who grew up on Staten Island, would open the 27th edition of the SXSW Film Festival, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family couldn't pay for HBO as a child, so we stole it. Now I can be in it," said Vélez. "It's a great honor, thank you Nina Rosenstein and HBO for this incredible opportunity. Also, Judd, who has been a true mentor and supportive in every possible way. "

The Vélez special is Apatow's latest project with HBO. His previous credits with premium cabler include Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling, Girls and Crash Apatow was also previously associated with Bonfiglio on HBO. Make it last: a portrait of the Avett brothers.

Velez is represented by ICM Partners, WME (tours), Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Morris Yorn.