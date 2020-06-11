RHONY preview: Tinsley announces he is moving to Chicago!

It is not the reaction I was looking for.
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer reveals to her co-stars that she is moving to Chicago to marry her boyfriend Scott Kluth. Unfortunately for Tinsley, his great news generates a disappointing response.
"Today Tinsley told me that this is it and that he is going to get married and that is it." Leah McSweeney start the conversation.
In a flashback two hours earlier, Tinsley is seen telling Leah that there is "no physical ring,quot;, but she knows that she will move to Chicago to start her life with Scott.
"Is there physically a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know I'm moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," said the first one. High society star notes in the flashback. "But I know and I know we will be together and I know we will make this work."
Back at the table, Dorinda Medley offers a cheeky answer regarding the Tinsley news.
"Well then, you're moving to Chicago! Great. So you can finally get out of your hotel," said the 55-year-old man. Rhony Star Quips.
Of course, this comment doesn't sit well with Tinsley, especially when Dorinda hijacks the conversation to discuss an upcoming trip to the Berkshires.
"For some reason, my relationship is very important on some levels, but when I am happy it is not important," Tinsley tells Leah. "Then we don't want to talk about it."
In a confessional, Tinsley reveals that she expected this response from Dorinda, but is disappointed that Sonja Morgan, Singer Ramona and Luann de Lesseps& # 39; reactions.
Watch the awkward scene unfold in the clip above.
The real housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)