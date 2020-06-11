RHONY preview: Tinsley announces he is moving to Chicago!

It is not the reaction I was looking for.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer reveals to her co-stars that she is moving to Chicago to marry her boyfriend Scott Kluth. Unfortunately for Tinsley, his great news generates a disappointing response.

"Today Tinsley told me that this is it and that he is going to get married and that is it." Leah McSweeney start the conversation.

In a flashback two hours earlier, Tinsley is seen telling Leah that there is "no physical ring,quot;, but she knows that she will move to Chicago to start her life with Scott.

"Is there physically a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know I'm moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," said the first one. High society star notes in the flashback. "But I know and I know we will be together and I know we will make this work."